All You Need To Know About IRCTC's International Tour Package For Singapore, Malaysia

One of the most popular travel destinations globally is Singapore. It is a Southeast Asian island nation. For you and your family, a vacation to Singapore may be the most enjoyable and exciting experience. Thousands of people are drawn here by the vast zoological gardens, amusement parks, and lively nightlife. If you are thinking of traveling to Singapore rather than contacting any agency, think of IRCTC.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched an exciting tour package of Singapore at an affordable price rate. Do you know what the catch is- With Singapore, passengers can also travel to Malaysia. Isn’t it a dream-fulfilling international tour with family? The tour is for only 32 lucky passengers and its first tour is scheduled on January 18 and then two are scheduled for January 24. Interested passengers will board Malindo Air from Delhi airport.

Price of the international tour package -

Single Occupancy- Rs. 1,35,000/-

Double/Triple Occupancy- Rs. 1,15,500/-

A child with Bed (5-11 years)- Rs. 1,03,700/-

A child without a Bed (5-11 years)- Rs. 92,200/-

This 6-day tour is inclusive of Visa fees, airfare tickets, road transfers at the location, night accommodations at a 3-star hotel, food including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, sightseeing with entrance charges, Travel insurance, English-speaking tour guide, and taxes. In the tour packages places like Putrajaya tour, King’s Palace, Jamek’s Mosque, Chocolate factory and the Petronas Twin tower, KL Tower visit, Parliament House, Supreme Court, and City Hall among others will be toured.

Requirements for Visa

Singapore

Original passport valid till 6 months

Filled Visa Form 14A duly signed

2 photograph 35x 45mm

Last 3-month salary slip

Bank statement last six-month sign

Passport front and back copy, visa copy

Malaysia

Original passport valid till 6 months

Bank statement last six-month sign and stamp at least 50000/-

Covering letter on plain paper/ on letterhead – if self-employed

Last 3-month salary slip, NOC from employer, and id car

For more information, interested passengers can contact - https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDO21

