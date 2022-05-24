All You Need To Know About Law That Protects Woman Passengers Travelling Alone On Train

Are you aware that there’s a law that protects women travelling alone on trains? Confused? Let’s shine some light on it. In 1989, the Indian Railways formulated a law that protects single woman passengers. For example: according to section 139 of the Indian Railways Act 1989, if a woman is travelling alone without a male passenger and is with her child, she cannot be ordered to get off the train at night if she is found without a rail pass or ticket.

A woman can be asked to leave only when there’s a lady constable with the authorities.

According to section 311 of the Indian Railways Act 1989, if military personnel enter compartments reserved for women, they should be politely prevented from entering such apartments. They should be advised to travel in general apartments.

According to section 162 of the Indian Railways Act 1989, only a boy whose age is less than 12 years can be allowed to travel in compartments reserved for women. Male passengers entering ladies’ coaches can be prosecuted by law.

Besides these sections, CCTV and monitoring rooms are being installed to provide 24*7 security to women.

Apart from that, Railways has also taken measures to increase the participation of women in the workforce. For example, the Gandhi Nagar Railway Station, Jaipur, is handled entirely by a women crew. This railway station is operated by 28 women employees.

Similarly, the Matunga Railway Station, Mumbai, is fully operated by women employees.

