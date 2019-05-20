All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (Image source: Bikewale)

Suzuki has geared up for the launch of its much-awaited Gixxer SF 250 on Monday. A day ahead of the launch we brought to you a few leaked images that showed the complete bike in the flesh. This comes a few days after the official spec-sheet of the bike slipped out earlier this month. Nevertheless, allow us to run you through the bike once more. The leaked images of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that was leaked on the World Wide Web unveiled plenty. The mechanicals of the bikes was already known after a few leaked images of the Gixxer SF 150 and SF 250 was leaked and with the recent leaks we now also know everything on the design front.The leaked images of the SF 250 boasts a matte black as the one we saw in the brochure. The most notable styling, however, is the newly styled headlamps that come as a fully LED unit. The Gixxer SF 250, will ship with split seats. It will also have a sportier clip-on handlebar that we missed out on its younger sibling. In the same breath, the company has also graced with a new instrument cluster of the bike which now features a slightly tweaked layout and a white backlight, unlike the previous orange one on the 150.Leaked images of the specifications suggest that the bike will be powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that would output 26ho and 22.6 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 6-speed transmission with the bike tipping the scales at 161kg.