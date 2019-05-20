English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
The new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250's most notable design element is the newly styled headlamps that come as a fully LED unit.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 leaked images (Image courtesy: Bikewale)
Loading...
Suzuki has geared up for the launch of its much-awaited Gixxer SF 250 on Monday. A day ahead of the launch we brought to you a few leaked images that showed the complete bike in the flesh. This comes a few days after the official spec-sheet of the bike slipped out earlier this month. Nevertheless, allow us to run you through the bike once more. The leaked images of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that was leaked on the World Wide Web unveiled plenty. The mechanicals of the bikes was already known after a few leaked images of the Gixxer SF 150 and SF 250 was leaked and with the recent leaks we now also know everything on the design front.
The leaked images of the SF 250 boasts a matte black as the one we saw in the brochure. The most notable styling, however, is the newly styled headlamps that come as a fully LED unit. The Gixxer SF 250, will ship with split seats. It will also have a sportier clip-on handlebar that we missed out on its younger sibling. In the same breath, the company has also graced with a new instrument cluster of the bike which now features a slightly tweaked layout and a white backlight, unlike the previous orange one on the 150.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (Image source: Bikewale)
Leaked images of the specifications suggest that the bike will be powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that would output 26ho and 22.6 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 6-speed transmission with the bike tipping the scales at 161kg.
The leaked images of the SF 250 boasts a matte black as the one we saw in the brochure. The most notable styling, however, is the newly styled headlamps that come as a fully LED unit. The Gixxer SF 250, will ship with split seats. It will also have a sportier clip-on handlebar that we missed out on its younger sibling. In the same breath, the company has also graced with a new instrument cluster of the bike which now features a slightly tweaked layout and a white backlight, unlike the previous orange one on the 150.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (Image source: Bikewale)
Leaked images of the specifications suggest that the bike will be powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that would output 26ho and 22.6 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 6-speed transmission with the bike tipping the scales at 161kg.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Aditi Rao Hydari had to Make Out with a Stranger During an Audition
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- People are Trying Snapchat Baby Filter on Indian Celebrities and the Results are Adorable
- All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results