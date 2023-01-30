The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited) launched its online bus booking services in 2021, and it started operating in the country on January 29. After spreading its services in the rail and air departments, bus booking services are the latest venture of IRCTC to provide customers with a smooth travel experience. Now, you can book your favourite seats from the comfort of your home, through the IRCTC portal or the Rail Connect App. Bookings of approximately 50,000 buses, including both government and private, have been made available for passengers.

According to a statement issued by IRCTC, the corporation has announced the launch of the new service. “In a recent development for providing a more holistic travel experience to the customers, IRCTC which is already in the business of online rail and flight ticket booking launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on 29th January 2021," it read.

The statement further mentions that the buses will be operating in 22 states accompanied by three union territories to provide the best experience to the customers.

Customers will be able to browse through myriad buses using the new online bus booking facility. Passengers might also select the most suitable bus for their trip based on the route, facilities, reviews, ratings, and bus photographs that are accessible online.

Additionally, consumers are free to select the pick-up and drop-off locations as well as the timings they prefer before booking their trip. With e-wallet discounts and offers, passengers can book buses at an affordable price.

Steps

To avail of the bus service, all you need to do is visit www.bus.irctc.co.in, and fill up the designated requirements like contact numbers, names, dates, and timings. Next, select from the wide range of buses, the duration you deem fit while taking note of departure and arrival times. Read the ticket prices and book your seats, after which you will have to log in and go through the payment procedure. And, you are all set and done.

Once you are done with the payment, you will receive SMS updates on your journey. If the ticket isn’t booked even after the money is deducted, your money will be refunded within 3-5 business days. You are allowed to carry baggage weighing up to 10 kg, along with a briefcase, handbag, or laptop bag, weighing no more than 5 kg.

For cancellation

If you happen to change your mind and want to cancel the bus ticket, you can do the same online. You will get the refund within 3-5 working days.

