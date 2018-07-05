English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Allahabad HC Seeks Government’s Stand on Running Electric Buses in UP Major Cities
The court asked the state government counsel and the counsel for CPCB to file their replies to the plea, giving details about the steps taken for implementation of FAME scheme.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
The Allahabad High Court has sought the stands of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central Pollution Control Board on a plea for running electric buses for public transport in major cities and on national highways in the state. A bench Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma issued the direction on a public interest lawsuit by a Jaunpur district resident, demanding running of electric buses as per the National Auto Fuel Policy 2003 and implementing Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) Electrical Vehicles of India (FAME Scheme).
The bench sought the government's reply within three weeks after displaying reluctance initially to hear the plea saying it pertained to the policy matter, normally brooking no interference by the courts. The petitioner, however, insisted that under the FAME scheme, electric buses can be used for public transportation in place of diesel buses in major cities and on national highways in the state within a period of 3 to 5 years. The bench issued the directions after the counsel for the petitioner submitted that FAME scheme can be implemented on the lines of Graded Action Plan to reduce urban air pollution, as enforced in the NCR.
The court eventually asked the state government counsel and the counsel for CPCB to file their replies to the plea, giving details about the steps taken for implementation of FAME scheme. The bench ordered for listing the petition for further hearing after three weeks.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
