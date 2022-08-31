Alliance Air Announces Shimla-Delhi Flights from Sep 6, Ticket Price Starts at Rs 2,480

Alliance Air has announced the start of daily flight services from Shimla to Delhi, from September 6. The flight will operate with new ATR42-600 aircraft. It will depart from Delhi at 6.25 a.m. and arrive in Shimla at 7.35 a.m. Subsequently, it will depart from Shimla at 8 a.m. and arrive in Delhi at 9.10 a.m.

The introductory all-inclusive fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be Rs 2,480, said the airline.

Recently, government-owned Alliance Air launched flight services between Karnataka’s Mysuru and Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai. The direct flight between the two cities will be operated tri-weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Although the services had already begun operation on August 12, a formal launch ceremony was held on August 24.

The 70-seater aircraft being used on the route will take off from Chennai at 9:25 AM and arrive at Mysuru airport at 11 AM. The return journey will begin at 11:30 AM and reach Chennai at 1 PM. This will be the second flight service between the two cities. Indigo already has a service on this route.

Mysuru airport offers direct flights to six destinations including Hyderabad, Kochi, Goa, Hubbali, Bengaluru and Chennai. A proposal for connectivity options to Mumbai and Ahmedabad is under consideration. The Mysuru airport administration is also reported to be working on flight services to Tirupati, Mangaluru and Shirdi.

Alliance Air previously resumed its services on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu route with a new ATR 42-600 aircraft replacing the old ATR 72 aircraft. The services were slated to resume on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, August 15, but were delayed for a day due to weather conditions. The inaugural landing of the flight, carrying 32 passengers, was welcomed at Kullu’s Bhuntar airport with a salute by water cannons.

While a non-stop flight between Delhi and Kullu will be operated on Sundays, on other days, the flight will be operated via Chandigarh.

The Kullu-bound direct flight from Delhi will take off at 6:40 AM and land at Kullu’s Bhuntar Airport at 8:00 AM on Sundays. On return, the flight will take off from Kullu at 8:30 AM and reach Delhi at 9:50 AM.

(WITH IANS INPUTS)

