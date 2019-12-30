Take the pledge to vote

Alliance Air Commences Daily Flights on Kalaburagi - Bengaluru Route

Alliance Air will deploy its 70 seater opulent aircraft to ensure maximum comfort to the passengers.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
Image for Representation (Image: Air India)

Alliance Air has started daily direct flight operations from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and onward to Mysuru under the RCS-UDAN scheme. The Kalaburagi airport was built by the Airport Authority of India in collaboration with State Government. It is operationalised under the RCS-UDAN of Govt. of India to fulfill the long-awaited demand of the people.

Until now, the people had option to travel by train which takes more than 15 hours or travel 13 hours by road to reach Mysuru from Gulbarga. Now, natives can travel at ease by taking a 3-hour flight. The commencement of flight operations on this route will also ensure easy connectivity for the pilgrims.

Alliance Air will deploy its 70 seater opulent aircraft to ensure maximum comfort to the passengers. Alliance Air currently connects 59 destinations, with the addition of Kalaburagi there will be 60 stations in Alliance air’s ambit. With the commencement of the Kalaburagi-Bangalore-Mysuru route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 238 routes under RCS-UDAN.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
