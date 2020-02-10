Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Alliance Air Commences Flight Operations Between Bhubaneshwar and Varanasi

Recently, Alliance Air also started direct daily flight operations on 27th Jan 2020 on the Kolkata-Jharsuguda route under the RCS-UDAN.

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Alliance Air Commences Flight Operations Between Bhubaneshwar and Varanasi
Image for Representation (Image: Air India)

Taking the next plunge in boosting the regional aerial connectivity in India, Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India today commenced the direct daily flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) of Government of India. The first flight under the UDAN scheme was flagged off on 27th April 2017 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, henceforth the commencement of the Bhubaneswar- Varanasi route marks another milestone achieved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) with 250th route being operationalised under the RCS – UDAN scheme.

Recently, Alliance Air also started direct daily flight operations on 27th Jan 2020 on the Kolkata-Jharsuguda route under the RCS-UDAN. Alliance Air was awarded the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route in the UDAN 3 bidding process, making it the 58th route commenced under the RCS-UDAN scheme by the airline. Due to the presence of a large number of temples and the auspicious ghats of the river Ganga, people from all over the country travel frequently to Varanasi. Being a part of the Buddhist tourism circuit, this route will have a cascading effect on the tourism industry of the city as tourism is Varanasi’s second most important industry. The place attracts both domestic as well as foreign tourists for various reasons. Apart from being the religious & tourist hub, Varanasi city is the place of India’s one of the prominent university, Banaras Hindu University, popularly known as BHU.

Alliance Air will operate direct daily flights on the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route. The airline will deploy its 70 seaters ATR 72 600 aircraft. This direct flight will cater to the need of pilgrims, tourists, students, businessmen and, traders. The flight schedule is mentioned in the release.

