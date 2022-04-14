Alliance Air no Longer a Subsidiary of Air India - Here's How it Matters to You

In a tweet, India’s national air carrier Air India has announced that Alliance Air is no longer its subsidiary. The announcement comes a few months after Tata Sons took over Air India as the government had accepted its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent of the debt-laden state-run carrier.

In the tweet, Air India has stated that passengers who have tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with ‘9’ or 3-digit flight number starting with ‘9I’, must know that these bookings belong to Alliance Air, as per the advisory.

Passengers must take note that Air India will no longer handle bookings as well as queries related to Alliance Air.

Alliance Air recently took delivery of the first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane on Thursday to facilitate connectivity within the north-eastern states. Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.

The airline said on Thursday on Twitter, “Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations." The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states, it added. Till date, Dornier planes were being used by the armed forces only.

