Alliance Air to Commence Daily Flight Operations from Mumbai to Goa Starting December 4

In a bid to expand its presence, Air India subsidiary Alliance Air will commence daily direct flight operations from Mumbai to Goa from December 4. "To cater to the upcoming festivities, the airline has introduced this new flight on the route to add to the convenience of the flyers who will be travelling to meet their family and friends in the festive season," a company statement said.

According to the airline, the all-inclusive one-way inaugural fare for Mumbai to Goa starts at Rs 2,957 and for Goa to Mumbai at Rs 3,171. Besides, the airline said that it is adhering to all the government guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination," the statement said. "The aircraft are being disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion," it added.

Alliance Air earlier said it has launched flight from Kozhikode to Bengaluru starting November 11. The flights on the new route will be operated six times in a week except Tuesdays, Alliance Air said in a release. Air India's regional subsidiary has deployed one of its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft to cater to the traffic between the two cities, it added.

The flight 9I- 521 will depart from Bengaluru at 6.30 am and arrive in Kozhikode at 7.55 am, it added. In the return leg, it will depart from Kozhikode as 9I- 522 at 8.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.40 am, Alliance Air said.