Alliance Air to Commence Daily Flights Between Bengaluru and Hyderabad from July 12

Bengaluru, Jun 25: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad & back effective July 12. Flight 9I 517 will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.15 PM.

Flight 9I 518 will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10 PM, it said in a statement. In March, the airline had announced that it was eyeing expansion in the North Eastern states of India.

In a conversation with IANS, the airline’s Chief Executive, Harpreet A De Singh, said the next phase of the airline’s expansion depends on regulatory approvals for the new airports in the Northeast. Lately, the airline launched services to new destinations and resumed old ones, which had to be suspended due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

“We are looking at enhancing connectivity to the Northeast now. Special emphasis is on the routes to Arunachal Pradesh. The planning, hiring of pilots from defence forces on deputation and induction of new aircraft in the fleet are being carried out," Singh told IANS.

Accordingly, the regional subsidiary of the Air India Group recommenced services to the destinations it had won under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme and started new ones on pure commercial considerations.

