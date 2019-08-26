Allu Arjun Buys New Range Rover Luxury SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore; Names it 'Beast'

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's love for cars continues as he adds a Range Rover Luxury SUV to the fleet of his rides. The actor took to his social media to announce his new acquisition. Sharing the picture of his Range Rover, the Race Gurram actor wrote, "New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast."

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

The Range Rover Vogue starts at Rs 1.88 crore and goes up to Rs 4.03 crore in India. The actor in July 2019 tweeted a picture of a royal vanity van 'Falcon' that he has purchased.

A range topping SUV from land Rover, Range Rover is available in a wide range of variants both in petrol and diesel.

The most popular trims are the ones that are equipped with the 3 liter, V6 turbo diesel engine.Range Rover also sells this SUV with a 5 liter V8 supercharged petrol engine. Prices start from Rs 2.14 crores, on-road Delhi, for the base diesel model, and go up all the way up to Rs 4.64 crores for the high performance SV Autobiography long wheelbase trim.

Most celebrities opt for the long wheelbase version of this luxury SUV. Though, more details about the exact trim that Allu Arjun has chosen is still not known, going by his quest for luxurious vehicles, it won't be surprising to know if he has picked the top-end trim.

The Range Rover line up commences with the 3 liter V6 turbo diesel engine that makes 258 Bhp-600 Nm. It also has a more powerful 4.4 liter V8 turbo diesel on offer in higher trims. The bigger diesel makes 440 Bhp of peak power and a whopping 700 Nm of peak torque.

For petrol, the entry level petrol motor is a 3 liter-V6 supercharged unit that puts out 335 Bhp-450 Nm. For blazing performance, there’s the 5 liter V8 supercharged petrol engine that makes 543 Bhp-625 Nm. All engines are accompanied with 8 speed ZF torque converter automatic gearboxes as standard, and an all-wheel drive system with Terrain Modes that allows the SUV to operate in difficult road and off road conditions.

The biggest selling point of the Range Rover is its air suspension, a feature that gives it carpet like ride quality across terrains.

Regular wheelbase and long wheelbase models are available, and most buyers in India go for the long wheelbase model for the additional space it offers for passengers at the rear. The SUV comes with leather clad seats and is also equipped with a special rear seat package that offers first class airline style twin seating.

Some of the notable Range Rover owners include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.