Almost New-Like India-Made DC Avanti Sportscar up for Sale, Check Prices Here

Update: Sonakshi Sinha's team has denied putting up the car for sale.

A brand new DC Avanti, India's own sportscar made by ace automotive designer Dilip Chhabria has been put on sale on the used car website OLX. On checking the registration details, it was found that the car belongs to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood actress and daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, former MP and Minister.

As per a report published in Cartoq the actress' red colour DC Avanti has been put up for sale at Rs 24 lakh. The vehicle details indicate that the car only has been driven for 3000 kilometres and is in brand new condition.

However, upon looking up this exact car on the used-car platform where it has been posted, evident from the watermark on the image, the car’s price and details seem to have been updated. Now, the car is listed at Rs 26 lakh and has been driven for 15,000 km.

There's a possibility that the seller lifted the photograph from web and used it as a clickbait to sell the vehicle.

The DC Avanti sportscar that reportedly belongs to Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: OLX)

The seller of the car has not shared details of insurance or servicing history. But, one can tell from the look of the car that it is new. There are no visible scratches on its stunning red body and no evident signs of rough usage can be seen on it.

The car is registered in Mumbai and is currently present there. Registration was done in April last year, making it only one year and four months old. The lush red car’s cabin also looks spick and span.

For the unversed, the DC Avanti is one of the first made-in-India sports cars. It is said that the four-wheeler has been designed to suit the Indian conditions. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 250 bhp and the car comes with a manual transmission as standard.

Also Watch:

