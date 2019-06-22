Amazon Adds 15 Cargo Planes, Eyes 70-Aircraft Fleet by 2021
Earlier in May, Amazon had announced an investment of $1.5 billion towards the development of a three-million-square-foot Prime Air airport outside Kentucky.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Just after losing air-shipping contract of global courier company FedEx amid competition, e-commerce major Amazon has added 15 cargo aircraft to its fleet in the making, aiming to reach 70 planes by 2021. The aircraft would fly in the US out of over 20 air gateways in the Amazon Air network. "These aircraft create additional capacity for Amazon Air, building on the investment in Prime Free One-Day programme," said Dave Clark, Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon.
"At the International Paris Air Show, the company announced a partnership with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) to lease an additional 15 Boeing 737-800 cargo aircraft. These aircraft will be in addition to the five Boeing 737-800's leased from GECAS," the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.
Earlier in May, to expand its airborne ambitions, Amazon announced $1.5 billion investment for building three million square-foot Prime Air airport outside Cincinnati in Kentucky as a parking place for 100 cargo jets.
The company's plans have initiated a direct competition with the likes of logistic majors, like FedEx and UPS in the US. In June, in a strategic decision, FedEx Express refused to renew Amazon's contract being used for air transportation of packages.
Currently, Amazon oversees a massive warehouse, Air Hub and cargo freight logistics network in addition to its growing network of Flex personal delivery drivers, employed using an Uber-like contract model.
"Amazon will open new air facilities this year at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, Wilmington Air Park and Chicago Rockford International Airport. The main Air Hub at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport will open in 2021," the blog post added.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Harrier vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design and More
- Happy Birthday Vijay: While You Await Thalapathy 63, Here are 5 Hit Films of the Actor
- Toy Story 4 Movie Review: Beautifully Rendered Animation and Heart-tugging Emotions
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s