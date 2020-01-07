Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amazon Begins Pre-Orders for Echo Auto at Rs 4,999 in India

Amazon Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app and lets users stream music, make a call, hear the morning news, or find the nearest coffee shop.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Amazon Begins Pre-Orders for Echo Auto at Rs 4,999 in India
Image for Representation (File Photo)

Amazon on Tuesday launched Echo Auto device that will connect to your car stereo system for audio playback on the go. Echo Auto is available for pre-order for Rs 4,999 and will be available for customers from January 15, the company said in a statement. With an eight-microphone array designed for in-car acoustics and speech recognition technology, Alexa can now hear you over music, AC and traffic noise.

Echo Auto is powered by a car's 12V charging socket or USB port. The device connects to your car stereo system for audio playback using a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection. It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on the smartphone and uses existing data plan to stream music, make a call or send messages to phone contacts, ask Alexa to hear your morning news, listen to an Audible book on your commute, ask for the nearest coffee shops, petrol, ask for morning news or the nearest coffee shops and more.

"Customers in India tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go, and we're delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own", said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. Echo Auto uses the default navigation app on the smartphone and its data plan to provide directions. Like all Echo devices, Echo Auto is built with multiple layers of privacy protections, including a mic on/off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. Additionally, customers have control over their voice recordings at Alexa Privacy Settings or in the Alexa app, said the company.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

