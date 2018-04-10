Amazon India and Shell Lubricants Launch Last Mile Connect Program in Bengaluru

Representative Image. (Image:: Reuters)

Amazon India has announced partnership with Shell Lubricants, to launch its last mile connect program. Through this partnership, customers in Bangalore who order for Shell products can now avail oil change services at their doorstep. When customers purchase Shell products on the Amazon website, they can select the oil change and fitment services option.Based on the product purchase, Amazon India will log a fitment request with CarZippi (Proflakes Solutions Pvt Ltd), which is a Shell approved aggregator. CarZippi will log this information, provide a service request number to the customer and complete fitment within 48 hours after logging a request.Commenting on this partnership, Suchit Subhas, Category Leader – Automotive & Appliances, Amazon India said, “With the aim of providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience, we are delighted to enter into an exclusive partnership with Shell Lubricants. This partnership enables us to provide our customers in Bangalore with the ultimate convenience of oil change service at their doorstep. We will continue to introduce such unique innovations for our customers and simplify their shopping experience on Amazon.in.”Through this program, Amazon customers can buy Helix Ultra (4L), Shell HX7 (3L, 3.5L), Shell Helix HX5 (3L, 3.5L, 4L) car engine oil packs and get the oil change and fitment service for free on purchase of these products. Moreover, customers wishing to buy other lubricant brands can also avail these services for a charge of INR 299.Commenting on the collaboration, Mansi Tripathy, MD, Shell Lubricants India said, “At Shell, customer convenience and satisfaction is at the heart of our business operations. Our partnership with Amazon India underlines the importance of the Indian market and our vision to enhance customer buying experiences. Our Last Mile Connect program will provide customers with access to convenient, quick and reliable oil change service. Along with premium lubricants specially formulated for Indian driving conditions, we are also ensuing vehicles receive timely and correct engine lubrication.”