AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amazon Ring Car Cam Launched, Records Police Stops with 'Alexa, I'm Getting Pulled Over'

Amazon has launched the Ring Car Cam. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

Amazon has launched the Ring Car Cam. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

The Amazon Ring Car Dashcam will automatically start recording on the voice command, store footage securely and notify a family member of the traffic stop.

Amazon's new security camera for cars will allow motorists concerned about a police stop to record the incident by saying, "Alexa, I'm getting pulled over." The new $200 Ring Car Cam will automatically start recording on the voice command, store footage securely and notify a family member of the traffic stop.

The device by Ring, Amazon's home security unit, also includes sensors to monitor for bumps and attempted break-ins and will call for help in the event of a crash. Unveiled at an Amazon product event, the device comes as the US tech giant faces criticism for sharing surveillance footage from home cameras with law enforcement.

Also Watch:

The release was made amid heightened tensions over police conduct in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis earlier this year which sparked attention to other cases of law enforcement abuse and racial bias.

Next Story
Loading