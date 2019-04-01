English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ambassador to Re-Enter India as Electric-Only Model, PSA Group Plans 2022 Launch – Report

As per the report, senior PSA board member has shared with an anonymous reporter that the Ambassador brand will be reintroduced in India post 2022.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
HM Ambassador. (Image: The National)
While 2019 is going to be an exciting year for the Indian auto industry thanks to the entry of two completely new car brands – Kia Motors and MG, by 2020, more automakers will make their way to India, given the rising demand of cars in the domestic market. One such brand is Citroen, a marque of Groupe PSA. PSA has confirmed the entry of Citroen in India and will be holding a press conference on 3rd April to reveal the future plans of the brand.

But it’s not just the Citroen that the PSA group aims to bring to India. DS Automobiles, a premium marque of the French brand consisting of Peugeot and Citroen will also start its India innings by 2020, although there’s no confirmation on the same.

A report also suggests that PSA will relaunch the iconic Ambassador in India, albeit in an all-electric avatar. As per the report, senior PSA board member and heiress Evié de Courant has shared with an anonymous reporter that the Ambassador brand will be reintroduced in India post 2022 exclusively for electric vehicles. PSA acquired rights for HM Ambassador in 2017 while entering a JV with Hindustan Motors.

HM released a statement in 2017 - "Ambassador has been an iconic brand and a surplus asset with us. We were looking for a suitable opportunity and found the right buyer in the PSA group. We intend to use the proceeds from the sale in clearing dues of employees, lenders and others."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
