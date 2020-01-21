Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing to Deplane Unruly Passenger

American Airlines flight 967 from Chicago from Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque due to a disruptive passenger’s unruly behaviour.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing to Deplane Unruly Passenger
Representational Image

An American Airlines flight to Chicago from Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque after an inebriated passenger created a ruckus on the plane. The young male passenger was detained by the police after the flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The disruptive passenger allegedly kicked the seat, assaulted a flight attendant and removed his trousers, according to reports.

The incident occurred on January 15.

An American Airlines spokesperson said that American Airlines flight 967 had to be landed in Albuquerque due to the passenger’s behaviour. The flight again took off at 3.58 MT (Mountain Time Zone) after the man was deplaned. An ESPN reporter, Crystina Poncher, tweeted about the incident, though later she deleted the tweet.

“We just had to land the plane in New Mexico to remove an unruly passenger,” tweeted Poncher who was one of several passengers who missed their connections in Chicago.

Such incidents are not uncommon, as recently in January, a group of passengers of Air India’s Boeing 747 allegedly threatened to break open the entrance of the cockpit after a flight bound to Mumbai from Delhi got delayed by almost five hours due to technical issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram