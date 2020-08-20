American Airlines Set to Launch Maiden Passenger Flight Service to Bengaluru from Next Year

American Airlines plans to start its maiden passenger flight service to Bengaluru from Seattle from the winter of 2021 and has appointed Air Logistics Group as its Cargo General Sales Agent for the Indian market ahead of the launch, a release said on Wednesday. In Winter 2021, American will launch its first passenger service from Seattle to Bengaluru, which will connect the two major global business and technology hubs for the first time, said the release.

"India is an important market for American's cargo operations as we prepare to launch our new Seattle to Bengaluru service in 2021, we are delighted to be strengthening our position in India through this exclusive partnership with Air Logistics Group," said Tim Isik, Director Cargo Sales "Europe, Middle East and Africa. American Airlines Cargo has served the Indian market with a general sales agent (GSA) for more than two decades," said the release.

"India is a very important part of our worldwide network, with a high demand for both inbound and outbound cargo traffic such as pharmaceuticals, auto parts and fabrics," said Shanna Abbott, American Airlines Cargo's GSA contracts manager. "Having Air Logistics Group represent us throughout India will enhance service for our customers who ship from key cities. A local presence is a sure-fire way for us to ensure that each customer's needs are being met," Abbott added.

In recent months, American has been increasing its cargo schedule to move vital cargo supplies to reach communities in need. This September, its cargo-only schedule will total more than 1,000 flights serving 32 cities across the globe, it said.

"We are excited to represent American Airlines' Cargo in India," said Sakshi Gupta, Country Manager, Air Logistics Group. India is a fast-growing and strategic market for American and Air Logistics is looking forward to promoting and strengthening the exports and imports trade between the two nations through our skills and expertise, Gupta stated.