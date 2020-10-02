American Airlines to Furlough 19,000 Employees as Time Runs Out on Aid

At least 19,000 American Airlines workers will be furloughed from Thursday, the Texas-based airline said in a statement, adding that it would reverse the move if Congress reaches a deal to extend aid.

In the statement issued on Wednesday, CEO Doug Parker said that he spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and that negotiations were continuing on an agreement that would include the extension of funds, The Hill news website reported.

"Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that any of these efforts will come to fruition. However, in an effort to encourage cooperation and keep hope alive or our team, I informed the Secretary that if these efforts to extend (the Payroll Support Program) are successful over the next few days, we will reverse our furlough processes and recall any impacted team members," Parker was quoted as saying in the statement.

The CEO added that Congressional leaders were also discussing to pass a separate extension.

"I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome. It is not what you all deserve. It is a privilege to advocate on behalf of the hardworking aviation professionals at American and throughout the industry, and you have my assurance that we will continue to do so in the days ahead.

"Please keep contacting your elected officials about the importance of reaching an agreement that will extend PSP. We are not done fighting," he added.