American Airlines to Start Daily Flight on Seattle-Bengaluru Route from October

American Airlines will start a daily flight on the Seattle-Bengaluru route from October this year, the airline said on Thursday. The Texas-based airline issued a statement saying, "American will launch the first service from Seattle (SEA) to Bengaluru, India (BLR) beginning October 2020."

Bookings on the first-ever direct flight from Seattle to Bengaluru can be done from later this month, with daily flights beginning October 2020, it said.

"India is a grossly under served market, despite the number of businesses with a major presence in both India and the west coast (of US)," said Vasu Raja, Senior Vice President, Network Strategy, American Airlines.

By connecting Seattle to Bengaluru, the airline is giving customers from more than 70 US cities access to India in "one stop or less versus the two, three or four stops they'd have to make to get there in the past," Raja added.

Starting the west coast international service from Seattle will complement American's strong existing international network from the Los Angeles International Airport, he noted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.