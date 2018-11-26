American Monster Trucks Shows Coming to India for the First Time in 2019

The American Monster Truck Association has partnered with Mumbai based Starlight108 Media to introduce The Monster Experience, Monster Truck shows in India for the first time. The SPV will be formed to showcase a series of events in its first leg, touring across 4 cities which tentatively includes Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The second phase will see a league format followed by a full-fledged infrastructural base in India.Starlight108 is planning to set-up a complete infrastructure base in India which will cater not only to the Indian markets, but also reach out to other Asian countries as well. A series of promotional activities have been planned targeting malls, schools, colleges, etc. Monster Truck shows are something which are loved by all ages including children, teenagers, youth and older generation, thus the format will be devised in a way that shall target a mix of family entertainment and adventure sports enthusiasts in India."India is one of the biggest market in the world and fastest growing economy, we are very confident that our efforts are going to create fruitful results for everyone involved to develop a fun filled experience for people from all walks of life across age groups. We have got very positive feedback and interest from various brands, companies and individuals we have spoken to so far and we look forward for a long term and successful innings of Monster Truck shows in India. We are delighted to have AMTA on board who have done hundreds of successful shows across 17 countries with over 30 years’ experience. We have some of the best trucks and drivers who are all excited to visit India and do some crazy stunts ensuring an unforgettable experience for all" said Lalit Bhatnagar, Partner, Starlight108 Media Pvt. Ltd."India is a fascinating and colourful country, we are very delighted to finally come over to India. We will be creating a lot of customized content and formats keeping the Indian market in mind. We will have some of the best trucks which are over 12 feet high and weigh upto 5 tons which will be driven by the worlds wildest and most experienced drivers and I am sure people from all walks of life and all age groups will be amazed seeing these mammoth mean machines doing some crazy stunts. We have worked on every single aspect of building an India showcase tour for over a year with our Indian partners and feel we are now ready to create something which is going to be unique, special and exciting experience for all." said Dale Rev Prochnov, President, American Monster Truck Association.The exact format of the shows and list of activities that people will get to experience during this power-packed experience will be announced by early next year. These shows will feature huge mean machines which are upto 12 feet high, 20 feet long with tires upto 5 feet high and can weigh upto 4500 kgs.