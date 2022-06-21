Amid Agnipath Protests, Green Signal To Rajdhani; Over A Dozen Trains Cancelled

The severe backlash against the Agnipath scheme has led to disruptions in the functioning of the Railways. And now, the Indian Railways has taken some precautionary measures as the protesters threatened to launch a furious agitation.

Widespread damage to Railway property in the week-long agitation has led to the cancellation of a large number of trains. However, the East Central Railway has decided to re-run some long-distance trains, while some remain cancelled.

The rescheduled trains:

12309 Tejas Rajdhani Express at 8 pm

12393 Sampoorn Kranti Express at 8.15 pm

15636 Guwahati-Dwarka Express at 7 PM

09425 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Special Train at 7 PM

22948 Bhagalpur-Surat at 5 PM

12873 Hatia-Anand Vihar at 3.40 pm

The cancelled trains:

13009 Howrah-Yoga Nagri Rishikesh Express

12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express

13202 LTT-Patna Express

15268 LTT-Raxaul Express

19313 Indore-Patna Express

15903 Darbhanga-Chandigarh Express

15909 Darbhanga-Lalgarh Express

18635 Ranchi-Sasaram Express

15207 Hatia-Gorakhpur Express

13403 Ranchi-Bhagalpur Express

18624 Hatia-Islampur Express

18181 Tatanagar-Thawe Express

12825 Ranchi-New Delhi Express

(Note: 13138 Azamgarh-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on June 21)

Railways are on alert after the damage to trains and railway properties during violent protests against the Agnipath scheme. Railway Police Force (RPF) has been alerted and is being deployed at major stations. Apart from this, security has been increased at all the stations and surrounding areas with increased monitoring with the help of drones and CCTV cameras. Apart from this, railway officials are also visiting junctions and major stations.

