Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Air India Operates International Charter And Cargo Flights

National passenger carrier Air India on Saturday mobilised massive resources to operate international charter and cargo flights. Accordingly, the airline repatriated stranded foreigners from India and also brought back critical medical cargo from Shanghai.

"All these flights are being operated adhering to all safety protocol laid down by DGCA," the airline said in a statement.

The airline is scheduled to operate 18 charter flights to fly back German, French, Irish and Canadian nationals stranded in India during the lockdown as requested by their respected embassies.

"While the Germans and French will be flown to Frankfurt and Paris, the other two nationalities will be taken to London Heathrow from where Canada and Ireland (governments) would be making further travel arrangements", the statement said.

"These chartered flights started from 31st March with German nationals flying to Frankfurt. Earlier, AI had ferried Israeli nationals to Tel Aviv as well in a chartered flight."

On Saturday, flights to London and Paris are being operated.

Besides, the flag carrier on Saturday commenced the first cargo flights between Shanghai and Delhi.

"A charter cargo flight was also operated from Delhi to Shanghai today to fly in vital medical cargo from China to India," the statement said.

"Air India is also scheduled to operate some more cargo flights between Delhi and Shanghai till 9th April. These flights will bring critical medical equipment to India."

The airline will also be operating cargo flights to Hong Kong.

On the domestic front, the Air India Group has been transporting essential cargos throughout the country. Accordingly, the airline has operated 79 cargo flights between March 26 and April 3.

The flights, being operated regularly between the metro hubs -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai -- to the remote destinations of the North-East and other far-flung areas of the country -- are reaching medical equipment and other essential items.

In addition, the airline has also been instrumental in rescuing stranded Indians, mainly students and pilgrims, from China, Japan and Europe.