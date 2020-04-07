Amid Flight Cancellations Due to COVID-19, Delhi IGI Airport Records Highest Social Media Traffic

Delhi IGI Airport Records Highest Social Media Engagement and Online Traffic Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the complete lockdown starting March 25, allowing minimum movement of vehicles or humans. The airports were shut as all the flights were cancelled for the duration, with only special planes being allowed to travel.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s social media accounts saw an unexpected surge in passenger engagement. The most prominent factor for this growing online traffic is the sole dependency on social media for any information regarding flights’ movement during the ongoing national lockdown for 21days.

According to data by Konnect Insights, the IGI topped the global list with over 3.5 lakh social media engagements in the second half of March 2020.

The second in the list is Singapore’s Changi Airport, which saw 84, 000 passenger engagement on its social media pages.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL)’s CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar was quoted as saying that the clock command centre remains operational throughout the week to provide maximum answers to passenger queries during the lockdown.

The above result was based on the data collected from various social media handles, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from the period of March 15 to 31, reported The Print. IGI also shared 99 posts for passenger information, maki



ng it the maximum number of posts shared by any global airport.

Besides IGI, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is another Indian airport to have found a place among the top five in terms of overall social media engagement. It stood at fourth position maintaining active engagement with over 60, 000 passengers.

Also Watch: