Amid Kashmir Tensions, Air India Caps Srinagar-Delhi Fares at Under Rs 7,000
All the airlines operating on Srinagar route has announced to waive off the cancellation, date change charges.
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
Air India on Sunday reduced the maximum fare on flights connecting Srinagar to Delhi to under Rs 7,000, as pilgrims, tourists and students continued to leave the Kashmir Valley after a security advisory. "Air India has further reduced the fare from Rs 9,500. It is holding maximum fare at Rs 6,715 for Srinagar-Delhi route and at Rs 6,899 Delhi-Srinagar route till 15th August," said the national carrier's spokesperson.
#flyAI : In view of the prevailing circumstances, #AirIndia has decided to cap the fare @9500 for all #AirIndia flights to/from #Srinagar till 15th August.
— Air India (@airindiain) August 4, 2019
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday had advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state.
The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.
On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask pilgrims and tourists on Friday to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want a Smart TV Below Rs 40,000 For Netflix, Hotstar And More? Best TVs to Splurge On
- Skechers GoRun 7 Review: The Hyper Burst Cushioning Tech Could be a Game Changer
- Chandrayaan 2: First Set of Real Images of Earth Released by ISRO
- In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release
- Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?