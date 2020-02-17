Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Amidst Tata Cars Getting 5-Star Safety Ratings, Maruti Suzuki Announces to Skip Global NCAP Test

The Global New Car Assessment Programme crash test is not mandatory for vehicles sold in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amidst Tata Cars Getting 5-Star Safety Ratings, Maruti Suzuki Announces to Skip Global NCAP Test
Maruti Suzuki Logo. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has confirmed it will not be sending its cars for the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). The Global NCAP serves as a platform for co-operation among new car assessment programmes worldwide and promotes the universal adoption of motor vehicle safety standards worldwide. As per a report, the Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Senior Executive Director CV Raman said that the brand adheres by all safety regulations including the newly mandated offset side-impact and pedestrian protection norms. He further added that anything which is proposed and recognised by the Indian government will undoubtedly be accepted by them. However, "cars will not go to any other agency”.

Meanwhile, Tata Altroz and the Mahindra XUV300 were both recently tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme and got a 5-star safety rating in the crash test. The brand’s Chief Executive Officer and President David Ward have also urged other manufacturers to produce 5-star safety rated cars in India. The Global New Car Assessment Programme crash test is not mandatory for the vehicles sold in India. As of now, the cars that are being sold in India only need to come with things like a driver airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and front seat belt reminders as standard.

On the other hand, the Government of India has proposed a safety rating test called Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program. Under this program, cars sold in the country will be assigned a star rating based on their safety performance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram