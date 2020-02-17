Amidst Tata Cars Getting 5-Star Safety Ratings, Maruti Suzuki Announces to Skip Global NCAP Test

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has confirmed it will not be sending its cars for the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). The Global NCAP serves as a platform for co-operation among new car assessment programmes worldwide and promotes the universal adoption of motor vehicle safety standards worldwide. As per a report, the Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Senior Executive Director CV Raman said that the brand adheres by all safety regulations including the newly mandated offset side-impact and pedestrian protection norms. He further added that anything which is proposed and recognised by the Indian government will undoubtedly be accepted by them. However, "cars will not go to any other agency”.

Meanwhile, Tata Altroz and the Mahindra XUV300 were both recently tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme and got a 5-star safety rating in the crash test. The brand’s Chief Executive Officer and President David Ward have also urged other manufacturers to produce 5-star safety rated cars in India. The Global New Car Assessment Programme crash test is not mandatory for the vehicles sold in India. As of now, the cars that are being sold in India only need to come with things like a driver airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and front seat belt reminders as standard.

On the other hand, the Government of India has proposed a safety rating test called Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program. Under this program, cars sold in the country will be assigned a star rating based on their safety performance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.