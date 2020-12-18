Amitabh Bachchan Adds a New Car to his Garage, This time it is the new Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota launched the updated version of the Innova Crysta last month and now, actor Amitabh Bachchan has got one for himself as well. The Bollywood superstar received the delivery of the new Toyota Innova Crysta this week. Hindi cinema’s veteran actor is known for his wide collection of cars, however, the utility of multi-purpose vehicles has increased these days, which may be why the actor opted to go for his latest car.

In a picture that is doing the rounds on the internet, the Gulabo Sitabo actor is seen receiving the delivery of the latest Innova Crysta. The picture shows a white Innova Crysta, which is registered, being handed over to the actor at his Mumbai residence.

The latest model of Innova Crysta starts at Rs 16.26 lakh, while the top-end version of the MPV is priced at Rs 24.33 lakh. This is the first time that the company has updated the Toyota Innova Crysta since its launch in 2016. The latest version comes with a new front design with changes in its grill. The headlights of the MPV have also been upgraded to LED with daytime running lights. It also comes with features like seven supplemental restraint system airbags, anti-lock braking, electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist.

However, the car will continue to have the 2.4-litre diesel engine option. The petrol variant of this model comes with a 2.7-litre engine. With the petrol option, an automatic transmission option is available as well. The new Innova Crysta also offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support on the dashboard. It also boasts of an advanced connectivity system.

The 78-year-old actor is known to love big cars. Earlier this year, Bachchan bought a luxury SUV and no, it is not a typical Range Rover or a Mercedes-Benz GLS pack. The actor went way ahead in his choice for the best and bought the sturdy-looking Lexus LX. The LX that now is a member of Bachchan’s garage is one of the top-most Lexus offerings, the LX 570, which comes at a whopping Rs 2.33 crore. The SUV happens to be the most expensive Lexus in India.