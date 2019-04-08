English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Expensive MPV in India
Amitabh Bachchan is the first Indian celebrity to buy a luxury MPV rather than a luxury sedan or an SUV.
Amitabh Bachchan delivered his new Mercedes-Benz V-Class. (Image: Auto Hangar Mercedes-Benz)
Bollywood actor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV priced at Rs 81.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Amitabh Bachchan is the first Indian celebrity to buy a luxury MPV rather than a sedan or an SUV. He bought the V-Class from Auto Hangar dealership in Mumbai and the car was delivered to him at this residence. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is the most expensive MPV in India ad is available in two variants – the V-Class Exclusive priced at Rs 81.90 lakh and V-Class Expression priced at Rs 68.40 Lakh. We are not sure what variant Mr. Bachchan has bought.
Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class 'Luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle' (MPV) in India this year only. The V-Class comes in both 6 and 7 seater long-wheelbase (Exclusive) and extra-long-wheelbase (Expression) variants. The long-wheelbase version measures in at 3200 mm (wheelbase) and 5140 mm (length), while the extra-long-wheelbase versions measures at 3430 mm (wheelbase) and 5370 mm (wheelbase).
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class gets the 2-litre BS VI compliant diesel engine which produces 120 kW (161 bhp) of power and 380 Nm of torque and reaches 0-100 km/hr in 10.9 seconds. In terms of safety, the V-Class gets 6 airbags, Attention Assist and Active Parking Assist with 360-degree camera. The luxury MPV gets 5 colour options - Obsidian Black Metallic, Cavensite Blue Metallic, Mountain Crystal White Metallic and Brilliant Silver Metallic.
The V-Class is produced at the Mercedes-Benz Vitoria plant in the Spanish Basque Country.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
