Ampere Vehicles Launches New Electric Scooter 'Reo Elite'
Ampere Vehicle's Reo Elite electric scooter is priced at Rs 45,099 and comes with an LED digital dashboard, dual shock absorbers and USB charging point.
Rio Elite Electric Scooter (Image: Ampere Vehicles)
Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, launched its electric scooter Reo Elite, priced at Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). It has been launched with advanced features such as LED digital dashboard, dual shock absorbers and USB charging point, among others. The bookings for the 48V-20Ah battery scooter have begun from December 23 at an initial amount of Rs 1,999 through the Ampere Vehicles' website and dealerships in Bengaluru, the Coimbatore-based auto firm said in a release.
"Through Ampere, we are focused on building a portfolio of made-in-India and clean mobility solutions. With extensive Greaves retail network and exclusive Ampere showrooms, we are well on course to making our electric vehicles available across the country," said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Greaves Cotton Ltd.
With successes in the electric two-wheeler segment, Greaves has metamorphosed into complete auto ecosystem player with a comprehensive offering of products, services and aftermarket support that straddle both ICE and EV segments, he said. All customers booking the new vehicle will get original helmets for free as part of the safety promotion drive, it said.
"We are constantly transforming our products with technological innovations. Reo Elite electric scooter will be a smart solution to affordable commute for the customers. We are committed to designing and developing a further range of trendy electric scooters," said P Sanjeev, Chief Operating Officer, Ampere Vehicles.
- Ampere Vehicles
- Ampere Vehicles Rio Elite
- Ampere Vehicles Rio Elite features
- Ampere Vehicles Rio Elite launch
-
