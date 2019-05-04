Take the pledge to vote

Amsterdam to Ban Polluting Cars from 2030, Emissions Worse Than European Standards

Despite the widespread use of bicycles, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit, mainly due to heavy traffic in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Reuters

Updated:May 4, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Amsterdam to Ban Polluting Cars from 2030, Emissions Worse Than European Standards
The city of Amsterdam (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Gasoline and diesel fuelled cars and motorcycles will be banned from Amsterdam from 2030 in an effort to clean up the city's air, the Dutch capital's council said on Thursday.

"Pollution often is a silent killer and is one of the greatest health hazards in Amsterdam," said the city's traffic councillor, Sharon Dijksma.

Despite the widespread use of bicycles by many Dutch, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit, mainly due to heavy traffic in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The health ministry has warned that current levels of nitrogen dioxide and particle matter emissions can lead to respiratory illnesses, with chronic exposure shortening life expectancy by more than a year.

Amsterdam said it aims to replace all gasoline and diesel engines by emission-free alternatives, such as electric and hydrogen cars, by the end of the next decade.

It will start next year by banning diesel cars built before 2005 from the city, and will gradually expand the range of vehicles that are barred.

The city said it will use subsidies and parking permits to stimulate people to switch to cleaner cars.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
