English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amsterdam to Ban Polluting Cars from 2030, Emissions Worse Than European Standards
Despite the widespread use of bicycles, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit, mainly due to heavy traffic in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
The city of Amsterdam (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Gasoline and diesel fuelled cars and motorcycles will be banned from Amsterdam from 2030 in an effort to clean up the city's air, the Dutch capital's council said on Thursday.
"Pollution often is a silent killer and is one of the greatest health hazards in Amsterdam," said the city's traffic councillor, Sharon Dijksma.
Despite the widespread use of bicycles by many Dutch, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit, mainly due to heavy traffic in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
The health ministry has warned that current levels of nitrogen dioxide and particle matter emissions can lead to respiratory illnesses, with chronic exposure shortening life expectancy by more than a year.
Amsterdam said it aims to replace all gasoline and diesel engines by emission-free alternatives, such as electric and hydrogen cars, by the end of the next decade.
It will start next year by banning diesel cars built before 2005 from the city, and will gradually expand the range of vehicles that are barred.
The city said it will use subsidies and parking permits to stimulate people to switch to cleaner cars.
"Pollution often is a silent killer and is one of the greatest health hazards in Amsterdam," said the city's traffic councillor, Sharon Dijksma.
Despite the widespread use of bicycles by many Dutch, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit, mainly due to heavy traffic in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
The health ministry has warned that current levels of nitrogen dioxide and particle matter emissions can lead to respiratory illnesses, with chronic exposure shortening life expectancy by more than a year.
Amsterdam said it aims to replace all gasoline and diesel engines by emission-free alternatives, such as electric and hydrogen cars, by the end of the next decade.
It will start next year by banning diesel cars built before 2005 from the city, and will gradually expand the range of vehicles that are barred.
The city said it will use subsidies and parking permits to stimulate people to switch to cleaner cars.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Pro Player Turns His Tata Nexon SUV Into Secret Island - Watch Video
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Will do 'Special Things' in World Cup: Yuvraj
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results