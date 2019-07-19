AMW-CFmoto Enters Indian Market, Launches Four Motorcycles Starting at Rs 2.29 Lakh

AMW Motorcycles in association with CFmoto, has announced the much-awaited launch of the year for the die-heart bike enthusiasts. AMW Motorcycles has launched four models of CFmoto in India. The models of CFMoto motorcycles launched are the 300NK, the 650NK, the 650MT and the 650GT.

Speaking at the launch, Vamsi Krishna Jagini – CEO AMW Motorcycles said “This is the most awaited launch yet in the Indian market. We are thrilled to partner with CFmoto to bring their globally renowned models to India. The bikes are in the premium niche segment and there is a healthy demand in the category.”

Mr.Kent Chen, Assistant General Manager – Global Sales CFmoto said, “We are happy to bring CFmoto to the Indian consumers. India is a vast and exciting market and in AMW we found a perfect partner to make our India foray. The Indian two-wheeler sector has seen tremendous growth and the premium motorcycle market in India is not only growing but also evolving in consumer tastes and preferences."

Here are the four motorcycles launched in India:

-- CFmoto 300NK is a street fighter and features dual riding modes, TFT Color Display, LED Lighting and Rear mudguard. It will have full LED headlamps with LED turn indicators and will be powered by a 299cc, single-cylinder engine.

-- CFmoto 650NK is also a street fighter and boasts of a muscular fuel tank and sharp tail section.

-- CFmoto 650MT is an adventure tourer powered by a 649.3cc liquid-cooled engine. The tourer gets a tall windscreen and comfortable riding position. It sports a large fuel tank with 18 litres capacity.

-- CFmoto 650GT is a sports tourer powered by a 649.3cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 70PS of power at 8,750rpm and 62Nm of torque at 7000rpm. The 650GT comes with a 6-speed gearbox.