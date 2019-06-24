Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AN32 Crash Aftermath: Indian Air Force Looking to Acquire All Terrain Vehicles for Rescue Ops

IAF officers were recently given a demonstration of ATVs by Polaris, already in use by the Army and paramilitary forces of India.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
AN32 Crash Aftermath: Indian Air Force Looking to Acquire All Terrain Vehicles for Rescue Ops
Polaris Ranger 6x6. (Image: Polaris)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to shore up its rescue capabilities with All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) following the aftermath of AN 32 transport aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month, according to a media report.

“The air force is scouting for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) after the tough search and retrieval operations for the missing AN 32 transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh saw rescue teams struggling for days to reach the crash site,” Economic Times reported.

IAF officers were recently given a demonstration and “capability discussions are underway to understand the requirement for a likely procurement of an unspecified number of all-terrain vehicles.”

Army and paramilitary forces are already using ATVS. "We gave a demonstration of the capabilities of the vehicles to an air force team at our Faridabad facility. It is at the capability assessment stage," the newspaper quoted Pankaj Dubey, country head of Polaris India, as saying.

Demonstrations carried out at a “very high level” included the capability to carry out rescue operations with ATVs that were equipped with stretchers and basic medical equipment. "The vehicles can be equipped with rescue equipment and can carry personnel. In the past we have demonstrated rescue missions," Dubey said.

Polaris is the leading supplier of ATVs to security forces.

Dubey said the company expects that 40% of its Indian revenues will come from government sales. Rescue teams had struggled to reach the AN 32 crash site even after it was discovered during a heliborne search operation on June 11.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
