Analysis - Here’s how Audi Clinched 2018 ABB FIA Formula E Championship Title
The journey to the title with a total of 264 points was not that easy and here’s an analysis of how Audi managed to achieve the top spot.
Lucas di Grassi at Formula E, Zurich E-Prix 2018. (Image: Audi)
Formula E is slowly gaining a lot of attention of the mainstream auto manufacturers, especially the German ones. But analyzed the importance of Formula E racing earlier than any of the rivals and joined the championship as Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team. Seemingly trailing behind after the first third of the season, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler has been crowned the new champion in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. The journey to the first teams’ title with a total of 264 points was not that easy and here’s an analysis of how Audi managed to achieve the top spot, in comparison with the Techeetah team who came second in the championship-
Techeetah: 33 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 11 points
In the opening race in Hong Kong, Lucas di Grassi scored no points following a collision. Daniel Abt was on the course for a podium result until a problem, costs him 20 seconds. Afterwards, Daniel Abt, on his 25th birthday, scored a commanding victory of which he is stripped again that night due to an administrative mistake of his team – an error that gave no performance advantage.
Techeetah: 43 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 12 points
The team takes home a single point from Formula E’s visit to Marrakesh. Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi, on setting the best times in all of the free practice sessions, once again proved the speed of the Audi e-tron FE04, but lacked fortune in the race as Abt dropped to the tenth spot following a drive through penalty and his teammate finished fourth.
ABT Audi racercar at Zurich E-Prix 2018. (Image: Audi)
Techeetah: 89 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 12 points
The premiere of the electric racing series in Santiago de Chile marked the season’s low point for Audi. It was the only time in the 2017/2018 season that the team returned from a Formula E event without a single point. Lucas di Grassi’s string of technical issues continued, while Daniel Abt’s Audi e-tron FE04 was hit by a rival.
Techeetah: 99 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 40 points
Round five in Mexico City marked the season’s turning point for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. Daniel Abt’s first victory in Formula E also marked the first success of a German driver and the first one for Audi as a factory team. His teammate, Lucas di Grassi, finished ninth and scored his first points of this season.
Techeetah: 127 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 58 points
In Uruguay, Champion Lucas di Grassi returned to the podium, while Daniel Abt, who was also clearly on course for a podium finish faced a problem when his seat belt suddenly came undone. After an additional pit stop, 14th place is all he was able to achieve.
Lucas di Grassi electrifies Rome. (Image: Audi)
Techeetah: 152 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 89 points
The 1st appearance in Rome was dominated by Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt who, following a less than perfect qualifying, shine with fightbacks. Di Grassi finished second from sixth on the grid and Abt, who started from ninth, goes on to finish fourth.
Techeetah: 188 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 114 points
Lucas di Grassi continued his string of success in Paris. His teammate, Daniel Abt, overtakes seven cars and scored valuable points with seventh position.
Techeetah: 205 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 161 points
The former Tempelhof airport in Berlin was the venue of the German race which witnessed the most successful race day of a team in Formula E’s near-four-year history. Daniel Abt clinched a pole position, won in front of Lucas di Grassi, and sets the fastest race lap in the process. 47 of 47 possible points – no other team has achieved this before.
Daniel Abt at Formula E, Mexico City E-Prix 2018. (Image: Audi)
Techeetah: 219 points/ Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 186 points
Lucas di Grassi, in the first international car race in Switzerland since 1954, clinched his first victory of this season. Daniel Abt is less fortunate as rival Nelson Piquet rear-ended him right after the start. Abt later finished out of the points.
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler: 264 points/ Techeetah: 262 points
It was a showdown in front of Manhattan’s skyline with 33 points to be made up by Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler in the last two races in New York City. With a one-two – Lucas di Grassi won ahead of Daniel Abt, and the team reduced the gap to five points. The race on Sunday, which Jean-Éric Vergne won, became a real thriller. All four drivers of the competing teams, Techeetah and Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, started the race within the top five. The second and third places were clinched by di Grassi and Abt, which helped Audi win teams’ championship, with a two-point advantage, bringing championship home to Germany for the first time.
