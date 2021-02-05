Anand Mahindra Calls Jawa Motorcycle a Star as it Makes a Comeback in Tollywood With Movie Appearances

It is not just the actors from the South Indian film industry who are in love with the classic yet powerful Jawa bikes. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra likes them as well. On Friday, Mahindra reacted to Anupam Thareja’s tweet that mentioned how the Czech bike company Jawa is making a comeback in the Indian cinema after several years.

Responding to the tweet, Mahindra wrote that the comeback makes sense since the bike is a ‘star’. In his tweet on Thursday, Thareja, who head Jawa motorcycles, mentioned how the Jawa is making a 'legendary comeback'with its way back to the limelight after featuring in movies like Soorarai Pottru, Edakkad Battalion 06, and soon in Kurup. He further mentioned that it seems the soft spot that their friends in south have for Jawa is spreading to the silver screen as well.

It was the collaboration of Mahindra and Thareja that brought back the Jawa bikes to India in 2018. The Mahindra and Mahindra’s two-wheeler company, Classic Legends, launched three Jawa-branded motorcycles in 2018 and revived the defunct Czech brand in India. Classic Legends is founded by Anupam Thareja. Mahindra and Thareja bought a stake from Boman Irani of Rustomjee Group, whose family originally brought the brand to India in the 1970s. Reviving the Jawa bikes is one of the most celebrated achievements by Mahindra group especially in the two-wheeler segment.

Jawa bikes’ Yezdis were quite a hit in the 1970s and the '80s, when they were seen almost everywhere in the urban regions. The bike was also the number one choice in Bollywood movies. Amitabh Bachchan rode the Jawa Yezdi in the 1977 movie Parvarish, while Farooq Shaikh romanced Deepti Naval on a Yezdi in Chashme Baddoor in 1981.

A few other legacy automobile brands that could do well on revival- Rajdoot "shandaar sawari, jaandaar sawari"- Contessa cars- Yamaha Rx 100 — Astroyog (@V_Astroyog) February 5, 2021

While another user wrote that the legend of Jawa is alive in India because of the Mahindra group.

Commenting on Mahindra’s tweet one user suggested how his company can revive some other classic legacy bikes and cars too like the Rajdoot, Contessa, and Yamaha Rx 100. Legend Jawa is alive all because of Mahindra group.