Anand Mahindra Lauds Space Saving Vehicle Parking Technique, Shares on His Twitter

Indians are known for their jugaad skills; the insane ability to manage difficult tasks using unconventional methods. One true admirer of these skills is industrialist Anand Mahindra. The automobile tycoon is known to be very active on Twitter, where he often shares amusing hacks.

The latest jugaad involves a parking space saver technique. Posted on Twitter, the video has been liked by over 7,000 times and widely shared.

The video shows a man parking his car on a steel frame. After getting down he pushes the car into a triangular space below the staircase to securely park it.

Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient! https://t.co/5B76wTMz6q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2020

Earlier on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, the industrialist had posted a black and white picture of his mother.

Calling it to be the “right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother” the businessman wrote that the picture was taken when she was pregnant with Anand. “I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face!” he added.

