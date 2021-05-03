Anand Mahindra Launches 'Oxygen On Wheels' Bolero Based Home Delivery Service in Maharashtra

The chairman of Mahindra automobiles, Anand Mahindra launched the ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ initiative on Saturday to facilitate the transportation of this crucial medical aid amid the surging coronavirus cases in the country. The country at present has been rattled by a massive shortage of oxygen owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The purpose of this initiative is speedy shipment of oxygen from production plants to medical institutions, homes and anywhere it is required to save lives.

Oxygen on Wheels will employ trucks in local shuttle directions to link oxygen producers with hospitals, homes and medical institutions. Mahindra, who is very active on social media, shared the details of the initiative on Twitter. The company has also established a control centre that helps in the refilling of cylinders and tankers from the local refilling plants.

The chairman has also affirmed that 13 hospitals that were in dire need of oxygen have been delivered with 61 jumbo cylinders. Detailing the plan, Mahindra said that the initiative will cover Nashik, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and another 50-75 Boleros will hit the roads in the coming two days. The company will also expand the initiative to the entire country.

The company is mulling a direct-to-consumer mechanism. The chairman said that the initiative was rolled out in just 48 hours after he made a promise to the Chief Medical Officer of Maharashtra. The company unveiled the initiative in Chakan and Pune in Maharashtra with 20 Boleros.

The situation across the country has been very severe as the second wave of COVID-19 has hit India like a tsunami. Every day more than 3.5 lakh cases are being reported with the daily deaths touching thousands.

Actor R Madhavan appreciated the initiative and also asked if there was any way if he could help.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam