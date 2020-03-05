Anand Mahindra Praises Video of Pune Teacher that Stops Bikers Riding on Footpaths

Two-wheelers plying on footpaths to pass ahead are a common sight on Indian roads. Now, a video from Pune is doing rounds on social media showing an elderly woman clad in saree taking on bikers, who are riding on footpaths.

The video has been flooded with comments and in the latest, Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to re-share the clip. "Just saw this & I’m now an instant fan of all ‘Aunties!’ More power to their tribe. This Aunty should be celebrated on #InternationalWomensDay. Or maybe we should institute an International Aunties’ Day? Smiling face with smiling eyes. The world is a better and safer- place because of them," Anand Mahindra wrote.

In the 1-minute-16-second video, the woman is seen stopping a biker riding on the footpath and asking the person to drive on the road. She is seen telling the bikers that footpaths are meant for pedestrians and not for vehicles to ply. Other bikers are also seen stopping ahead of the woman and getting on the road once the traffic started to move.

The woman is a teacher of Vimalabai Garware High School at Deccan Gymkhana in Pune. Since being shared, the video has received nearly 8,000 likes and has been re-tweeted more than 1,200 times.

