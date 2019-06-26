Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Anand Mahindra Says Lowering GST on Automobiles Would Help Revive the Economy

In a tweet, Mahindra echoed calls from the auto industry to reduce GST on vehicles amid a prolonged sales slump.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anand Mahindra Says Lowering GST on Automobiles Would Help Revive the Economy
File photo of Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. (Reuters)
Loading...

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Wednesday said lowering GST on automobiles would help the economy, stating that the auto industry has a huge multiplier effect on small companies and employment. In a tweet, Mahindra echoed calls from the auto industry to reduce goods and services tax (GST) on vehicles amid a prolonged sales slump, with passenger vehicle sales recording the steepest decline in nearly 18 years in May when it dropped by over 20 per cent.

"What we're all searching for is the 'Mt. Mandara' which can start the 'Manthan' of the economy & get it spinning faster. I'm biased, of course, but the auto industry is one such 'Mandara'. It has a huge multiplier effect on small companies & on employment. Lowering GST would help," he said.

He was responding to a tweet by automotive magazine 'Autocar Professional' in which Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) ex-president John K Paul was quoted as saying that reducing GST on vehicles will kick-start growth again in the Indian auto industry, which is the third-largest employer in the country.

Earlier this month, the Society of Automobile Industry (SIAM) had sought reduction of GST on all vehicles to 18 per cent from the current rate of 28 per cent in the upcoming Budget.

The passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined for a seventh straight month in May to 2,39,347 units against 3,01,238 units in the year-ago month. In fact, barring October last year, when sales were up 1.55 per cent, PV offtake has been in the negative in 10 of the last 11 months.

The dip last month is the worst since September 2001, when sales had dropped by 21.91 per cent.

All major segments, including two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, witnessed a decline in sales in May, SIAM had said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 8.62 per cent to 20,86,358 units from 22,83,262 units in May 2018.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram