Anand Mahindra says Rohit Shetty Will Need a Nuclear Bomb to Blow up New Scorpio, Internet Reacts

Mahindra & Mahindra is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the new avatar of the Mahindra Scorpio. The next-generation, third to be exact, of the SUV is all set to launch into the market on June 27. Amid trailers and sneak peeks of what is touted as the “big daddy of SUVs,” one stood out.

This tweet was by Mahindra boss Anand Mahindra. The Beast. About to be uncaged,” he wrote in the caption.

One of the comments on Anand Mahindra’s tweet was a meme that talked about Rohit Shetty. It basically said the renowned Bollywood director must be anticipating the launch of the new Scorpio. Shetty, the director of hit films such as Singham and Sooryavanshi, is known for mind-boggling stunt sequences. His trademark action scenes almost always feature a car flipping.

The comment drew Anand Mahindra’s attention who is well known for his witty posts on Twitter. “Rohit Shetty Ji, is gaadi ko udaane ke liye aapko ek nuclear bomb ki aavashyakata hogi. (Rohit Shetty Ji, you will need a nuclear bomb to blow this car up),” he wrote in reply.

Social media users could not help but be impressed by Anand Mahindra’s funny reply.

Having been in development for quite a while now, the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is finally out of the covers and already has a wide fan base. The SUV, along with its new appearance, will also hone a new moniker. The new Scorpio is named Scorpio-N. As per the company, the current model of the Scorpio will remain on sale and will be known as Scorpio Classic.

The new Scorpio-N is expected to be powered by the same powertrain pulling the XUV700 on the tarmac. The much-loved SUV will compete against the likes of MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Creta.

