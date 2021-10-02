Anand Mahindra Thanks Employees As Auto Brand Completes 76 Years in India

In a tweet today, Anand Mahindra congratulated his company and employees for completing 76 years of operation. Mahindra took to Twitter to provide a brief background about the company and explain its roots, putting light on its inception in 1945. Mahindra and Mahindra is one of the oldest auto manufacturers in the country and has a very firm international foothold in several countries.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra said “On October 2nd, 1945, a startup company received its registration & the Mahindra Group was officially born. It was only a couple of years before the birth of our nation hence we see our horoscopes as aligned."

He further added “It was also a sheer coincidence that we celebrated our arrival on the day that Mahatma Gandhi was born. Coincidence that it was the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri. But we see that as inspiration for how we must conduct ourselves & what we must aspire to"

“Today, I give thanks to our 250,000-strong family of associates; to this country that nurtured us;to the whole world which welcomed us & to all our customers & stakeholders worldwide who have cheered us on. We pledge to keep driving positive change & keep Rising—relentlessly," he said.

Also Watch:

Mahindra is currently among the leading sellers of commercial vehicles in the country along with a range of passenger vehicles including the Bolero, Scorpio and the XUV700 among others. The company recently changed its brand image and logo. Coping with modern times, Mahindra also has a firm foothold in electric vehicles in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.