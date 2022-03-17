Anand Mahindra Thanks Narendra Modi For Using “Made In India” Mahindra Thar For Gujarat Road Show

After emerging as a winner in four states, Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is in a celebratory mood. However, the work part remains equally active as Gujarat roads witnessed three rallies in two days. Gujarat is gearing up for the upcoming elections and BJP is leaving no loose ends.

PM Modi was seen waving at the public in an open-top Mahindra Thar, surrounded by vehicles, security, and loud cheer. Turns out, the road show-cum-victory parade featuring Narendra Modi in his home state in a Mahindra Thar has made the honcho of Mahindra & Mahindra proud.

Anand Mahindra tweeted a short thankyou note to Narendra Modi for using the robust, made in India, Mahindra Thar. In the tweet Mahindra wrote, “Dhanyawaad Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji. Vijay parade ke liye Bhaarat mein nirmit vaahan se behtar kuch nahi hai (Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. No vehicle is better for a victory parade than a made in India vehicle).”

Take a look:

Since being shared, the tweet has managed to amass more than 40,000 likes and a few hundred retweets, donned with a comment.

The Mahindra Thar is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. After being revamped and given a makeover, the Mahindra Thar has made car buffs drool over it. The attraction is so immense that people are even ready to wait for months to get their hands behind the wheels of one of them.

The car comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to ensure a seamless entertainment experience. The fossil-fuelled powertrain comes with two options – a 2-litre mStallian petrol variant and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The powerful engine pushing the 4×4 Mahindra Thar is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. As per requirement and necessity, the Mahindra Thar comes with a hard-top version and a convertible soft-top version.

