Anand Mahindra Tweets About When a Fiat Cost Rs 9,800, Evokes Nostalgia of Netizens

The chairperson of Mahindra Group and Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to reminisce about the “good old days,” when a Fiat just cost about Rs 9,800. He tweeted a photo of an old newspaper advertisement of a Fiat 1100 car that mentioned the price of the automobile as just Rs 9,750. Mahindra wrote in the caption, “Ah the good old days.”

Ah the good old days… pic.twitter.com/SNH3Cwirki— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2021

The picture shows a black and white advertisement for Fiat 1100 car, newly launched at the time. According to Team-BHP, an online community of Auto lovers, the advertisement in the picture dates back to around 1953-1955. The Fiat 1100 car, launched in 1953, was a small family car that was being manufactured by Premiere Automobiles Limited. After 1973, Premier Automobiles licensed and manufactured the car under a new name — Premier President — which was changed to Premier Padmini in 1974. Fiat 1100 came in two petrol engine variants — 1, 221cc and 1,089cc.

Mahindra’s tweet featuring the classic car evoked nostalgia for many Twitter users. A user posted a petrol bill from 1963 that showed a total cost of Rs 3.60 for five litres of petrol — an apparent rate of 72 paise per litre. Sharing the image, a user asked, “Were these both at the same time period?” Another Twitter user posted an old Mahindra advertisement in response. The advertisement, which appears to be from 1960, announced the reduction of Rs 200 in the price of Mahindra Jeep — making its new price to Rs 12,421. Going further back in time, a user tweeted a newspaper advertisement of 1936 Chevrolet with a price of Rs 3,675.

Were these both at the same time period… pic.twitter.com/rTFmkDKMuA— AHUM ANSARI (@charmer_nku) July 14, 2021

Sir, this one also. pic.twitter.com/cPTNFRtMgR— Your Car Helper (@YourCarHelper1) July 14, 2021

Also Watch:

Mahindra enjoys a dedicated following on Twitter as his tweet has been liked by more than 10,000 people. The advertisement of the vintage cars seemed to spark a discussion on old prices and inflation in the reply threads.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here