Anand Mahindra Tweets Picture of Matthew Hayden Driving Scorpio Getaway

Business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle on January 19, to share a picture of Australian cricket legend Mathew Hayden. He was driving the Mahindra Scorpio Pikup. Mathew is also the brand ambassador of Mahindra for the Australian market. Mahindra Scorpio Pikup is sold as a utility vehicle in Australia and is known as Pikup Dual Cab 4×4 there. Sharing the post, Mahindra informed that the image was sent to him by one of his friends.

In the image, Hayden was seen driving the Scorpio outside Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane. Along with the snap, Mahindra tagged Mathew and added #IndiavsAustralia

A friend sent me this pic of Matthew Hayden outside the Gabba where #IndiavsAustralia is going down to the wire. He’s seated in an SUV that looks mildly familiar! Keep that engine revving @HaydosTweets pic.twitter.com/QB59aJQkSt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2021

Mahindra is one of the most active businessmen on Twitter with a whopping 8.3 million followers. Through his account, Mahindra shares his thoughts and opinions on various topics. He also drops details of new launches.

The only pickup truck offered in India by Mahindra and Mahindra comes in BS4 and BS3 compliant engine options. Both the engines of the vehicle are diesel-fuelled with no option of a petrol engine. Also, there is only a 5-speed manual option given in the vehicle.

However, if you are concerned about the safety, the Scorpio Getaway has a collapsible steering column, fire retardant upholstery, crumple zones and voice assist system on all versions making it very safe to ride. For adding more convenience, the pickup truck also has steering mounted audio controls and cruise controls.

On the other hand, the Pik-up in Australia is provided with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 140 hp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm and is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle is also provided four-wheel drive with a Borg Warner transfer case.

Some of the variants of SUVs have been discontinued in India as the company is working on a new generation of the Scorpio and the XUV500. Talking about the launches, the XUV500 is going to launch in the mid of 2021 whereas the Scorpio is expected to hit the Indian markets in the second half of 2021.