Anand Mahindra Tweets Pictures of Fans Crowding Dealerships to Check Out XUV700 SUV

With the new Mahindra XUV 700 deliveries, all set begin in India, flocks of car buyers are visiting showrooms to check out the car. Mahindra head honcho, Anand Mahindra — who is known for his distinctive tweets — was also surprised by the response and tweeted the images of the huge crowds of car buyers who are eager to know about the features of the vehicle. The vehicle has registered a total of 50,000 bookings already as per a statement floated by Mahindra. As per the company, these numbers are unparalleled in the Indian automotive segment. The picture was of a crowd gathered at a dealership in Bangalore after the XUV700 was placed on exhibit. Mahindra in his tweet said,"You don't need much more evidence to know that we Indians are car-crazy".

You don’t need much more evidence to know that we Indians are car-crazy. Crowds in (and outside) a Bengaluru showroom when the XUV 7OO arrived & was put on display. Bookings open on October 7. pic.twitter.com/8uDl1Bbi1I— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2021

Mahindra initiated the bookings for the XUV700 on October 7. The heavy SUV will be offered in two series — MX series and AX series. The starting price of the SUV will be Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is however important to consider that this introductory pricing was limited to the first 25,000 bookings and the company has already touched that milestone.

The prices of the new XUV700 has now been revised by Mahindra to INR 12.49 lakh for the entry variant. This means that the company has increased a hefty Rs 50,000 for the base variant. Just days ago, the domestic automobile manufacturer also revealed to launch a top-notch AX7 luxury all-wheel-drive variant of the SUV. For this premium variant, you will have to shell out Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The details about the deliveries of the MahindraSUV XUV700 will be shared shortly by the Indian automaker. You can book your preferred XUV700 via digital platforms or dealerships.

