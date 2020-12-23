News18 Logo

Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of a Bullock Cart with Car’s Cabin, Challenges Elon Musk on “Running Cost”

A screenshot of the video posted by Anand Mahindra. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Anand Mahindra)

Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has posted a video of a bullock cart towing a car’s cabin saying that Elon Musk and Tesla cannot match its emission output.

With the ever-increasing concerns around air pollution, electric cars are coming out to be one of the solutions which can be adopted to make the world a better place. And as the awareness around this issue rises, so has the popularity of electric cars around the world. At the forefront of this craze around electric cars is Tesla which is known for making some of the most capable and value for money electric cars in the world. But now, Chairman of home-grown Mahindra Group has spoken about a way of travel in India which perhaps even a Tesla cannot match in terms of emissions.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post a video of a bullock cart which had a cabin of a car towed at the back meant to help people commute. Mahindra said, in his tweet, “I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account...”

Upon this, Anand Mahindra even received some replies praising the idea of a bullock cart. This included people mentioning that the “exhaust position could be improved” and “This can even generate energy unlike #Tesla - Our very own Ancient #biogas”

While there is no direct comparison between the future prospects of a bullock cart-driven car cabin as compared to a fully-functional electric car like the ones that are made by Tesla, it is certainly a fun way to look at and work towards tackling the problem of air pollution worldwide.


