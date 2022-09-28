Andheri-Virar AC Local Seen Running with Open Coach Door

An Andheri-Virar AC local on the Western Railway was seen running with open door in a video posted by a passenger. Reportedly, the door of one compartment could not be closed due to a broken gasket rubber. The gasket rubber apparently broke down because of excessive passengers.

The video posted by the passenger traveling in the AC local between Andheri and Virar showed that train was in motion when the door of a coach was open.

A senior official said, “There is a huge demand for AC locals and at times commuters have to be pushed inside to ensure that the door closes. On Monday, the gasket rubber broke after coming in contact with passengers who graze their body against the edge of the door. This breakage meant that the door could not be closed automatically as it detected an obstacle.”

