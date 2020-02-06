Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Govt Denies Reuters Report of Shifting Kia Plant to Tamilnadu, Says the News is Baseless

Earlier, Reuters had reported that the South Korean company is in talks with Tamilnadu, home to many major auto parts suppliers for relocating their Plant from Penukonda of Anantapur district to Tamilnadu.

Syed Ahmed | News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Andhra Govt Denies Reuters Report of Shifting Kia Plant to Tamilnadu, Says the News is Baseless
Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Andhra Pradesh Government on Thursday strongly condemned the Reuters report which said KIA Motors was planning to shift the $1 Billion plant from Andhra Pradesh to Tamilnadu.

Special Chief Secretary to the Industries, Investments and Commerce Department Rajath Bhargava issued a press release stating that the Reuters news is not true. It also mentioned that KIA and Government of Andhra Pradesh are working together for the plant.

YSRCP’s Senior Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy also denied the report in a Tweet.

“The rumours being spread by some media outlets about KIA Motors shifting its plant out of AP are absolutely false. Our Govt led by Hon’ble CM YS Jagan Garu Shares an excellent relationship with KIA and we are fully supportive of their growth plans in AP” Vijaya Sai Tweeted

Earlier, Reuters had reported that the South Korean company is in talks with Tamilnadu, home to many major auto parts suppliers for relocating their Plant from Penukonda of Anantapur district to Tamilnadu.

As per the Reuters Report, Kia is facing problems with the Andhra Pradesh Govt’s Industrial policy, which has made it mandatory for all the industrial houses setting shop in the state to hire 75 per cent of locals in their overall manpower.

