Andhra Pradesh Police Offers Two Days Grace Time For Over 68,000 Motorists With Pending Penalties

Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district police gave a grace time of two more days for 68,943 vehicles owners to clear their penalties or else face legal action.

Siddhartha Kaushal, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP), said that 1.51 lakh vehicles have been levied a penalty of Rs 4.6 crore for violating rules in 2020 so far.

Out of these, only 82,832 vehicles owners paid the fines online while the remaining 68,943 violators are yet to pay their dues amounting to Rs 2.48 crore.

"Therefore, the concerned vehicle owners have to pay the penalty imposed on them within the next two days either at the relevant Meeseva centre or at the AP Online centre. Legal action will be taken against those who do not pay," noted an official.

Kaushal said the state government has introduced new laws to curb road accidents, which include heavy penalties for violating traffic rules.

"Realising this, all motorists are required to keep all documents pertaining to their vehicles, bikers are required to wear a helmet and strictly abide by the rules and not be subject to excessive fines," he said.

Similarly, the SP also warned of legal action against encroachers on main roads in Ongole town.

"Illegal occupiers realise this and immediately remove their encroachments and co-operate with traffic regulations in Ongole town," he added as this will ease traffic congestion and lesser accidents.